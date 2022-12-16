Broken wild elephant tusk being tested for evidence of malnutrition

Researchers at the Synchrotron Light Research Institute in Nakhon Ratchasima with the broken tusk, found after two bull elephants fought at a salt lick in Khao Yai National Park. They will also test samples from several salt licks, as part of a study into malnutrition in wildlife. (Photo supplied)

A broken tusk found after two wild elephants fought over a salt lick in Khao Yai National Park is being analysed as part of a study of malnutrition in wild animals.

Veterinarians on Thursday allowed samples to be taken from the broken tusk of Plai Thong Kham, a wild bull elephant, by researchers at Synchrotron Light Research Institute for lab testing.

Plai Thong Kham had fought with rival male Plai Nga Thong at an artificial salt lick in Khao Yai park in Nakhon Ratchasima last month. A large part of Plai Thong Kham's left tusk broke off during the fight and was left behind.

Supakorn Rakmai, assistant director of the research institute, said analysis of the tusk using synchrotron light was aimed at finding the elemental radio and chemical functional group proportions of organic compounds in the ivory. This would show differences in the biochemical constituents of the ivory.

The porosity of the ivory would be identified by 3D X-ray imaging, for use in determining whether malnutrition had led to the tusk being easily broken, or not. This would be of assistance in plannng for the future health care of wild elephants, he said.

Phattarapol Manee-on, head of the wildlife health management division of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said samples from seven artificial salt licks in the national park were also handed over for comparative analysis of the mineral content. This would provide information about malnutrition in wild elephants.

He said he had noticed that wild elephants’ tusks were being easily broken. In the case of Plai Thong Kham, its left tusk was broken off at the base, near the root, and there were signs of gum recession.

He had observed the behaviour of wild elephants and noticed they often left the forest to eat garbage or look for food in village kitchens, which often meant salt and salty food such as instant noodles and fermented fish. This raised the question, were wild elephants deficient in certain minerals?

Tests on samples from the salt licks may shed light whether the minerals in the salt blocks were the right mix for wildlife, Mr Phattarapol said.

“A salt lick is not only a supplementary food source for elephants, wild bulls and banteng it also serves as a nursing room for many kinds of animals, because minerals are also medicines that control disease, reduce infection and repel insects," he said.

The decline of natural salt licks drove wild elephants out of forest conservation areas in search of food and this led to conflict between people and wild elephants, he said.

Test results from the Synchrotron Light Research Institute would be of use when drawing up a plan to push wild elephants back into forests and in tackling other problems, he said.

