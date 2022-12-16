Russian basketballer electrocuted in Pattaya

Pattaya City officials on Friday morning inspect the lamp pole where the Russian tourist was electrocuted. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A young Russian tourist was electrocuted when he leaned against a lamp pole during basketball practice with his club at a court outside a school in Bang Lamung district on Thursday night.

Deputy Pattaya mayor Manote Nongyai on Friday ordered the temporary closure of all the basket ball courts in front of Pattaya Technical College in tambon Nong Pla Lai for safety tests.

Alex Sobolev, 19, was was killed when he leaned against a lamp pole during practice on one of the courts.

Mr Manote led a team on an inspection of the court on Friday morning. He said they found that the electrical wiring had peeled away and been exposed at the base of the lamp pole. This was suspected to have been the cause of the tragedy. The investigation was continuing.

Mr Manote said the young Russian had been a frequent visitor to Pattaya, and had joined the Pattaya Basketball Club. They were at practice together when he was electrocuted.

He promised to arrange for proper compensation and assistance for the young man's family.

The death was a severe blow for Pattaya's image as a tourist centre, he said.