BMA opens well-wishers' books city-wide

Fond memories: Waraporn Soysen shows a framed picture of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati reaching over to hand her a degree during a conferring ceremony. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has invited well-wishers to write get-well messages for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at its two headquarters and 50 district offices.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday the BMA has arranged for signing areas to be set up at City Hall 1 near the Giant Swing and City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district, as well as the 50 district offices from Monday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after losing consciousness due to heart problems on Wednesday. Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed out while training her pet dogs at 6.20pm in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district on Wednesday.

The dogs were being trained as they are slated to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army, which runs until Monday. The princess was initially taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital, where medics administered first aid under the advice of royal physicians. Once her condition had stabilised, she was airlifted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

Suttipong Juljarern, the Interior Ministry's permanent secretary, said provincial governors nationwide were instructed to work with local monks and religious leaders to hold chanting sessions to wish the princess a speedy recovery. He said that merit-making activities will be held to wish the princess well. They include offering alms to monks, donating blood, releasing fish into the wild, and saving cattle from slaughterhouses.

The Secretariat of the Sangha Supreme Council has asked all Buddhist temples in Thailand and others overseas to hold chanting sessions daily to wish the princess well. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand has also asked all Christians in Thailand to include her in their daily prayers. The Sheikhul Islam Office also instructed provincial Islamic committees and Muslims nationwide to hold daily prayers for the princess' speedy recovery.

Members of the public on Saturday turned up at the hospital's Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building to write get-well messages and present flowers before the princess's portrait.