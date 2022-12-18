Pattaya pub found opening beyond closing hours

CHON BURI: Pattaya police raided a pub in Pattaya and found it operating without a licence and opening beyond the 2am closing hours in the small hours on Sunday.

The 2.46am raid on As Friends Pub in Soi LK Metro in Pattaya was led by Pol Lt Col Krirkrit Saiwanna, the Pattaya police crime suppression chief, was part of the crackdown on crimes and illegally-operating entertainment venues.



When the police arrived, the lights in front of the pub had been turned off. But, the pub was actually still open, with 50 Thai and foreign customers drinking and listening to music.



Pub attendants were taken to Pattaya police station and charged with opening the pub without a permit beyond the 2am closing hours.



Pol Lt Col Krirkrit said the owner of the pub would be summonsed for legal action.