Dept set to inspect NY gift baskets

An assortment of New Year gifts in Bangkok. Chanat Katanyu

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) will be inspecting New Year gift baskets sold at shops and supermarkets across the country in the coming days to ensure the products are of an acceptable standard, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul on Sunday.

The inspections will help assure consumers of the quality of the products which they have purchased, she said.

According to the DIT's regulations, consumers must be able to see the list of contents in each basket, along with the size and weight per unit, quantities and prices, she said.

"The contents of such baskets should have a shelf life of at least six months," said Ms Traisuree.

The DIT will apply tough penalties to New Year gift basket vendors who are found to be violating the kingdom's consumer protection law, she warned.

Traisuree: Warns of tough penalty

For example, according to the DIT's rules, vendors who fail to clearly display the prices on each basket will be fined at least 10,000 baht, she said.

Under the rules, those found guilty of price gouging, hoarding, or denying sale to a consumer will be fined at least 140,000 baht or face seven years in prison or more, said Ms Traisuree.

"Customers can file complaints through the DIT's 1569 hotline,'' Ms Traisuree said.

She added that consumers could also file a complaint through the Office of the Consumer Protection Board's website and application.

Separately, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging consumers to only buy gift baskets with unbroken warranty seals to avoid getting any expired or substandard contents.