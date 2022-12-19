Weed vendors sentenced

Six vendors in the Thong Lor area arrested for violating a cannabis and hemp control regulation were sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for two years and fined 5,000 baht each.

Five owners of food trucks and one shop owner were arrested on Dec 13 during a raid by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) in the heart of the Thong Lor area. Three of the food trucks were caught carrying a fake permit to sell cannabis.

DTAM's director-general Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong said the suspects violated a recent Public Health Ministry announcement by selling cannabis flowers without a licence.

The court sentenced them to two months' jail time, suspended for two years, and fined them 5,000 baht each. They are to report regularly to the court.

"All authorised vendors should strictly adhere to the announcement," Dr Thongchai said.