Groups call for more inclusion

The “We All Pride Bangkok” parade in Siam Square, Bangkok, in June. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Gender diversity advocates are calling on the public to support the Gender Recognition Bill, which would see non-binary gender identities recognised if the bill is passed into law.

Advocates from various civil groups gathered at Suan Khru Angoon in Bangkok's Thonglor neighbourhood on Saturday, where they shared their experiences with gender-based discrimination, which they hoped will bring about improvements to the legal system.

The forum, "Tai Pride: Intersectionality" was organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tai Pride group, and 18 other civil society organisations.

Nitinan Ngamchaipisit, of Tai Pride, called on the public to support the Gender Recognition Bill, which will see a gender-neutral option added for those who do not identify as male or female.

The group also urged the public to promote the use of the pronoun "they/them" with those who prefer to identify as gender-neutral or non-binary.

Nitinan, who prefers to be addressed as they/them, said the group wants to educate the public about the need to include others who do not identify with conventional gender distinctions.

"This does not apply only to LGBTQ, nonbinary, gender-fluid individuals, as there are cisgenders and heterosexuals who are not comfortable being boxed in as a male and female," said Nitinan.

Supatra Nacapew, NHRC commissioner, said the bill is now in the process of public hearing.

However, while she conceded a gender-neutral option on legal forms would boost inclusivity, it might not be practical as most of Thailand still works with the binary distinction.

"It is quite new for us, but if we can make it happen, it will be a huge step for our society,'' she said.

Atitaya Asa, of TEAK -- Trans Empowerment, said that the group has been trying to push forward the gender-neutral marker as well.