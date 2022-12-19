Heavy flooding in Phatthalung

A house in Phatthalung is inundated after heavy rain battered southern provinces. (Photo: supplied/ Assawin Pakkawan)

PHATTHALUNG: Heavy rain during the weekend has caused major flooding in most of the province's 11 districts.

By Monday morning, mountain run-off had put many parts of Kong Ra, Ta Mot, Pa Bon, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaew, Pak Phayun and Sinakharin districts under water.

Ban Dan Lot, a village in Ta Mot district, the water was reported to be 1.50 metres deep. The tambon Mae Khari municipal market in the same district, an important business centre of the province, was 1.20m under water.

Local residents said the floodwater had damaged refrigerators, washing machines, telelvision sets, electric fans, cooking pots and home furniture. Despite prior official warnings to be prepared for possible flash floods, they were caught off-guard because the water came much quicker than expectation.

Local leaders said most residents were trapped in their homes, with roads to and from their communities heavily flooded.