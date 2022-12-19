Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy flooding in Phatthalung
Thailand
General

Heavy flooding in Phatthalung

published : 19 Dec 2022 at 12:28

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

A house in Phatthalung is inundated after heavy rain battered southern provinces. (Photo: supplied/ Assawin Pakkawan)
A house in Phatthalung is inundated after heavy rain battered southern provinces. (Photo: supplied/ Assawin Pakkawan)

PHATTHALUNG: Heavy rain during the weekend has caused major flooding in most of the province's 11 districts.

By Monday morning, mountain run-off  had put many parts of Kong Ra, Ta Mot, Pa Bon, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaew, Pak Phayun and Sinakharin districts under water.

Ban Dan Lot, a village in Ta Mot district, the water was reported to be 1.50 metres deep. The tambon Mae Khari municipal market in the same district, an important business centre of the province, was 1.20m under water.

Local residents said the floodwater had damaged refrigerators, washing machines, telelvision sets, electric fans, cooking pots and home furniture. Despite prior official warnings to be prepared for possible flash floods, they were caught off-guard because the water came much quicker than expectation.

Local leaders said most residents were trapped in their homes, with roads to and from their communities heavily flooded.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

China's Covid surge hits trading floors, finance hub

SHANGHAI: Covid-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales.

13:50
Thailand

New Covid cases down, deaths up

The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped slightly over the past week, but deaths increased, the Public Health Ministry said.

12:45
Thailand

Heavy flooding in Phatthalung

PHATTHALUNG: Heavy rain during the weekend has caused major flooding in most of the province's 11 districts.

12:28