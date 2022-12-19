Section
New Covid cases down, deaths up
Thailand
General

published : 19 Dec 2022 at 12:45

writer: Online Reporters

A nurse administers a free Covid-19 vaccine shot to a baby at Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Dec 6, 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped slightly over the past week, but deaths increased, the Public Health Ministry said.

There were  3,419 new infections recorded during the week of Dec 11-17, down from 3,961 for the seven days Dec 4-10. However, covid-related deaths rose to 113 from 107 the previous week.

The country had 400 Covid patients on ventilators and 645 with lung infections.

Since the start of this year, Thailand had 2,495,473 recorded cases and 11,807 deaths, the ministry statement said. 

