Mass raids net 19 loanshark suspects

Surachate: 'Tuhao' probe almost over

Nineteen people were detained during recent raids on 22 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Chon Buri, and Prachuap Khiri Khan and charged with operating unlawful money lending services.

Police believe the suspected loan sharks are linked to a group of Chinese financers who are really pulling the strings, said Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, on Monday.

Seized for inspection during the raids were five bank passbooks, three computers, three electronic cards, two mobile phones, four SIM cards, one router, and five electronic devices, he said. Cash worth 5.29 million baht in total found in 33 bank accounts linked to this loan shark gang has also been frozen as part of the investigation, he said.

The gang operated unlawful money lending services through about 40 mobile applications and charged their customers 40% interest per week, he said. And since money lending was conducted online, the gang threatened their customers who failed to repay their debts on time online as well, he said.

A preliminary investigation found these suspects were linked to a number of Chinese financiers who supplied them with money to lend to their customers and reaped benefits, he said.

In the past six months, more than 1 billion baht was circulated in the bank accounts the gang used in the illegal business, he said.

In related news, Pol Gen Surachate said the police investigation into the Chinese criminal syndicate linked to the Chinese businessman and suspected crime boss Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant was almost complete.

The main part of the investigation regarding compiling certified evidence and establishing a link with the criminal suspects, which is being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Bureau, however, will take more time to finish before the indictment process, he said.

Police were ramping up the investigation, especially now that it is under the supervision of the Office of the Attorney-General, he said.

As for allegations made by former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit against a former deputy secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) in connection with the same gang, Pol Gen Surachate said it was the responsibility of Amlo, not the police, to look into these allegations.