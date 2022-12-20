Section
Man found dead in burned house
Thailand
General

Man found dead in burned house

published : 20 Dec 2022 at 10:07

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A firefighter sprays water on the charred remains of the house in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on Tuesday morning. A man was found dead in the ruins. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man was found dead in his house after it burned down early Tuesday morning, police said.

The fire was reported about 3.29am, in an old wooden house with corrugated iron roofing at Moo 6 village in tambon Chiwan of Phimai district, Pol Capt Yanchote Thongprao, a duty officer, said.

Neighbours reported the blaze. Firefighters from Phimai municipality were able to put it out in 30 minutes, but by then the house was gutted.

The charred body of a man, later identified as Wasant Prachongkarn, 42, was found in the remains of the house. He had been killed by the fire while sleeping. Neighbours said Wasant lived alone in the house.

It was initially believed the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The police investigation was continuing. 

