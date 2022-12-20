Deputy party leader held for conspiring in murder

Prasopchok Nimruang, centre, is arrested by Crime Suppression Division police in front of the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel on Chaeng Watthana road on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Prasopchok Nimruang, a deputy leader of the Palang Thong Thin Thai (Thai Local Power) Party, has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the fatal shooting of two local politicians and wounding of a third in Nakhon Nayok province on Feb 14.

Mr Prasopchok was taken into custody on Tuesday morning by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police at the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel on Chaeng Watthana in Bangkok's Lak Si district.

Late on the night of Feb 14, the van of Yannakorn Thorprayoon, chairman of the Bang Somboon tambon administration organisation (TAO) was attacked by gunmen in another vehicle. The drive-by shooting occurred at a bend on the Pak Tho-Bang Prang road near Moo 2 village in tambon Si Chula, Muang district, Nakhon Nayok province.

Van driver Watchara Nutdaeng, 52, Mr Yannakorn's adviser, and Somchai Muangkas, 63, the deputy TAO chairman, who was sitting in the back seat, were killed.

Mr Yannakorn, 44, was severely wounded, hit by four bullets - in the arms, shoulder and a leg.

Police subsequently arrested the suspected shooters.

Police investigators concluded Mr Prasopchok, a former chairman of the Bang Somboon TAO, was the prime suspect, believing he hired the gunmen to commit the crime. A court warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Mr Prasopchok is currently a deputy leader of the Palang Thong Thin Thai Party, which is led by Chatchawal Kong-udom.

He was charged with masterminding the fatal attack and taken to CSD headquarters for questioning and further legal proceedings.