Recidivist drug dealer arrested again, and his wife
Thailand
General

Recidivist drug dealer arrested again, and his wife

published : 20 Dec 2022 at 17:48

writer: Makkawan Wannakul

Police arrest alleged drug agent Samakchai, 40, during a raid on a rented room in Khon Kaen on Monday. His wife, 20, was also apprehended. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)
Police arrest alleged drug agent Samakchai, 40, during a raid on a rented room in Khon Kaen on Monday. His wife, 20, was also apprehended. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

A drug dealer who had already served three jail terms has been arrested again, along with his wife, after about 100,000 methamphetmine pills and some ketamine were found in their rented room in Muang district of Khon Kaen.

Narcotics suppression police from northeastern Chaiyaphum province took Samakchai, 40, of Bangkok, and his wife Warisara, 20, of Khon Kaen, into custody after searching their room in tambon Ban Phed of Khon Kaen on Monday.

The arresting team found 100,418 meth pills and two plastic bags containing 292 grammes of ketamine in the room, Chaiyaphum governor Sophon Suwannarat told reporters on Tuesday. Senior police and members of the arresting team were also present. The surnames of the couple were not given.  

The raid followed the arrest of two other suspects, identified only as Mr Uthai, 58, and Ms Saowalak, 38, both from Khon Kaen, on a road in Kaset Sombun district of Chaiyaphum on June 25. Police found 6,800 meth pills in their car. The suspects said they had bought the drugs from Samakchai.

According to police investigators, Samakchai was a major drug agent in Chaiyaphum and had been imprisoned on drug charges three times. He was last released from jail in December 2021.

Investigators tracked the suspect and his wife to the rented room where they were hiding out in Khon Kaen and arrested them. They also seized a car and a motorcycle for examination as evidence.

Media reported that Samakchai told police he had purchased illicit drugs from a Line app user identified only as Jarn who lived in Bang Na district of Bangkok. He bought speed pills for 7.25 baht each and resold them at 8.50 baht. He purchased 100,000 pills at a time. The ketamine he bought at 25,000 baht per 100 grammes and sold at 35,000 baht, according to police.

Ms Warisara told police that her job was to contact customers, pack drugs for delivery and looking after the financial side of Samakchai's dealings.

Police display illicit drugs seized from the two suspects at a media briefing in Chayaphum on Tuesday. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)


