Ex-Amlo chief 'can face probe'

Piyapan: Resigned on Monday

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) can still launch an investigation into alleged connections between the former chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) and an alleged triad boss despite his resignation, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said yesterday.

Pol Maj Gen Piyapan Pingmuang tendered his resignation from Amlo on Monday, citing health problems.

Mr Wissanu said once the resignation letter reaches him, the next step will be to find a replacement.

Asked about former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit's allegations that some Amlo officials had links with Chinese businessman and suspected triad boss Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant, Mr Wissanu said that a probe should be launched and that he will meet acting Amlo secretary-general Theppasu Bavornchotidara for talks on how to proceed. As to whether the NACC can step in and investigate alleged connections between Pol Maj Gen Piyapan and Mr Chaiyanat, Mr Wissanu said the anti-graft agency can do so despite Pol Maj Gen Piyapan's resignation.

Previously, Mr Chuvit said that while police, prosecutors, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the Department of Special Investigation have taken action against Chinese triads operating in Thailand, Amlo has had scant involvement.

Mr Chuvit said that Amlo had failed to examine the money trail of the Chinese triads despite requests from the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

He claimed the ex-Amlo chairman might have had close ties with Mr Chaiyanat, and that he has evidence showing that Tuhao often visited the office.

Meanwhile, a prosecution team appointed by the attorney-general to take charge of the police investigation held its first meeting on Tuesday concerning the gang, which is alleged to have a number of influential figures on its payroll, and is being treated as a threat to national security.