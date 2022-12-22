Section
Play safe over New Year, ministry warns
Thailand
General

published : 22 Dec 2022 at 09:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
The Covid-19 situation remains under control, although people must take precautions by wearing face masks in crowded places and have had at least two booster shots before attending large New Year's Eve parties, warned the Public Health Ministry.

Despite rising Covid-19 infections, the virus generally remains under control, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the public health permanent secretary, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a national communicable disease committee meeting. He said the ministry must prioritise the speedy administering of vaccines for people in the so-called "608" high-risk group -- which comprises people aged 60 years and over, those with underlying diseases, and pregnant women.

In the past three weeks, the amount of booster doses administered has jumped at least fivefold amid a state campaign encouraging people to get jabs if their last vaccination was more than four months ago.

The campaign also hopes to increase people's protection against Covid-19 during New Year mass gatherings.

The accumulated number of vaccine injections has reached 153 million doses, achieving the government's target, including the use of Long-Acting Antibody (LAAB) doses.

"There's no problem with joining the New Year celebrations. However, people in the high-risk group must stay vigilant... Hospitals have sufficient beds and medical supplies [in case of a surge in infections]," Dr Opas said.

He also urged people not to drop their guard and wear face masks when among a lot of people, especially in poorly ventilated areas.

The Centre for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital has also raised concern over the emerging strain of Omicron hybrid "XBB.1.5".

