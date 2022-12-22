Gaur, car driver injured in collision

Rescue workers at the scene of the collision between a Honda SUV and a wild gaur on a dark road in Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday night. The gaur ran off and the driver was admitted to hospital. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wild gaur was injured, but ran off, when hit by a sport-utility vehicle on a dark road in Wang Nam Khieo district on Wednesday night. The car driver was also injured.

The accident occurred on Highway 3052, the Pak Chong-Wang Nam Khieo route, in tambon Wang Nam Khieo and was reported about 7.10pm, a duty officer at Wang Nam Khieo police station said.

Emergency responders reported finding a Honda HR-V on the road with its front badly damaged. The driver had sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said there were two traffic lanes in the area of the accident, with no lights. The driver reported seeing the gaur cross the road in front him, too close for him to stop or avoid hitting it. The gaur was believed to have been injured but was able to flee into the roadside forest.

Atthanop Thanathuekkul, head of Khao Phaeng Ma Non-Hunting Area, was on Thursday leading a team of rangers to track down the gaur and treat its injuries, which were thought to be minor. There were no blood stains and the tracks it left showed no sign of a broken limb.



