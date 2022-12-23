Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Taxi hit by train at crossing, cabbie killed
Thailand
General

Taxi hit by train at crossing, cabbie killed

published : 23 Dec 2022 at 12:35

writer: Online Reporters

This taxi was hit by a Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi train at a crossing in Thung Song Hong area of Bangkok on Friday morning. The cabbie was killed. (Photo: Khon Nakhon Khon Khao via FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)
This taxi was hit by a Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi train at a crossing in Thung Song Hong area of Bangkok on Friday morning. The cabbie was killed. (Photo: Khon Nakhon Khon Khao via FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

A taxi driver was killed when he drove around a railway crossing barrier and into the path of a passenger train in Thung Song Hong area of Bangkok on Friday morning.

The crossing was at North Park intersection in Laksi district, said Pol Maj Anuchit Chartchuliam, investigation chief at Thung Song Hong. The fatal collision was reported to police about 6am.

Emergency responders reported finding a Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi train with four carriages stopped on the crossing, the front hard up against a crumpled green and yellow taxi. The cabbie was dead in the driver's seat, trapped inside the wreckage.  

The cabbie's driver's licence identified him as Sub Lt Chucheep Wangthong.

A member of the train crew, identified only as Mana, told police the train left Hua Lamphong station at 5.20am for Kaeng Khoi. When it arrived at the crossing a railway staffer had already lowered the barrier. Suddenly, a taxi drove around the barrier and into the path of train, which collided with the taxi.

Police were questioning other witnesses. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Taxi hit by train at crossing, cabbie killed

A taxi driver was killed when he drove around a railway crossing barrier and into the path of a passenger train in Thung Song Hong area of Bangkok on Friday morning.

12:35
Life

BTS fandom tech firm Weverse reaches beyond K-Pop

SEOUL: When Jin became the first member of the K-Pop supergroup BTS to enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service this month, he had a special message to fans on Weverse, a fan platform app that commands more than 8 million active users.

09:46
Business

The End of Netflix Password Sharing Is Nigh

The end of password sharing is coming to Netflix soon -- and it will be a challenge for both viewers and the streaming giant.

08:45