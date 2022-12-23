Body found near spot where HTMS Sukhothai sank

23 still officially missing on fifth day of search for sailors from sunken corvette

Navy officers from HTMS Bang Rachan search for the 23 sailors still officially listed as missing from the sunken corvette HTMS Sukhothai in the Gulf of Thailand as the mission continues into its fifth day on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassana Nanuam)

Another body has been found floating near the spot where HTMS Sukhothai sank off Prachuap Khiri Khan, but the navy has yet to confirm whether it is one of its 23 missing sailors.

A search team on the HTMS Bang Rachan found the body around 4.15pm on Friday off the coast of Bang Saphan district, Royal Thai Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said.

The body was scheduled to arrive at the pier in Bang Saphan around 7pm and would be sent for identity verification, he said.

The navy spokesman also said patrol ships involved in the search operation found oil spills at three locations near where the HTMS Sukhothai sank.

On Wednesday the navy deployed a remotely controlled SeaFox mine disposal vehicle to take photos of the sunken corvette and help prepare a plan to salvage it.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command, said the search area was expanded southward on Friday with surface vessels, seven helicopters and two drones deployed.

HTMS Sukhothai, with 105 people on board, capsized on Sunday night as it was patrolling in rough seas off Bang Saphan.

So far, a total of 82 people have been found. Of the 76 sailors rescued alive, 57 have been discharged from hospitals and 19 others remain under treatment. Six have been found dead and 23 sailors are still missing.

The bodies of the six sailors were brought to their Sattahip base on Thursday.