Prisons, juvenile detention centres open for New Year visits by relatives

Inmates exercise at the Correctional Institute for Drug Addicts in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on July 5, 2022. All prisons and detention centres will be open for visits during the New Year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prisons and juvenile detention centres throughout the country will be open for visits by relatives of the inmates and detainees over the New Year period, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Sunday.

Visitors are required to strictly follow the disease control measures imposed by the Ministry of Public Health.



All prisons, which are under the jurisdiction of the Corrections Department, will be open for relatives' visits during Dec 30-Jan 2.



As for the juvenile detention centres, the Juvenile Observation and Protection Department has arranged for parents and relatives who cannot travel to the facilities to meet their children remotely via video conferences during Dec 19-Jan 8.



Those able to travel to the detention centres during that period can meet their children in-person for a period of 45 minutes per visit.



Mr Somsak said the visits are intended to be a New Year's gift to prisoners, detainees and their families.