Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Petrol station in Yala hit by bomb
Thailand
General

Petrol station in Yala hit by bomb

published : 25 Dec 2022 at 16:41

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A PTT petrol station in Thanto district of Yala is taped off for forensic officials to gather evidence after a bomb explosion on Saturday night. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)
A PTT petrol station in Thanto district of Yala is taped off for forensic officials to gather evidence after a bomb explosion on Saturday night. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

YALA: An oil dispenser at a PTT petrol station in Thanto district of this southern border province was severely damaged in a bomb explosion late on Saturday night.

The explosion occurred at about 11.30pm at the PTT petrol station by Highway 410 at Moo 1 village in tambon Thanto, said Pol Capt Palakorn Srichai, a Thanto police investigator. One of the petrol pumps caught fire, but nobody was hurt.

Fire engines rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

A police examination revealed that a bomb had been laid at the spot and detonated. The petrol pump that caught fire was completely destroyed.

Forensic police and a explosive ordnance disposal team arrived at the petrol station on Sunday morning to investigate and collect evidence.

Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, the 4th Army commander, condemned the bomb attack, saying it was intended to undermine the ongoing efforts to restore the economy and tourism in the South.

He said that from security camera footage, the bomb was believed to have been laid by two men who arrived at the petrol station on a motorcycle and fled in the direction of Ban Lae village.

An investigation was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Train lovers start bidding farewell to Korat station

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Residents took photos and selfies at Nakhon Ratchasima train station on Sunday as the days of the largest station on the northeastern line are numbered.

16:41
Thailand

Petrol station in Yala hit by bomb

YALA: An oil dispenser at a PTT petrol station in Thanto district of this southern border province was severely damaged in a bomb explosion late on Saturday night.

16:41
World

Higher taxes for Russians who left country: Duma speaker

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February.

15:05