Petrol station in Yala hit by bomb

A PTT petrol station in Thanto district of Yala is taped off for forensic officials to gather evidence after a bomb explosion on Saturday night. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

YALA: An oil dispenser at a PTT petrol station in Thanto district of this southern border province was severely damaged in a bomb explosion late on Saturday night.

The explosion occurred at about 11.30pm at the PTT petrol station by Highway 410 at Moo 1 village in tambon Thanto, said Pol Capt Palakorn Srichai, a Thanto police investigator. One of the petrol pumps caught fire, but nobody was hurt.



Fire engines rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.



A police examination revealed that a bomb had been laid at the spot and detonated. The petrol pump that caught fire was completely destroyed.



Forensic police and a explosive ordnance disposal team arrived at the petrol station on Sunday morning to investigate and collect evidence.



Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, the 4th Army commander, condemned the bomb attack, saying it was intended to undermine the ongoing efforts to restore the economy and tourism in the South.



He said that from security camera footage, the bomb was believed to have been laid by two men who arrived at the petrol station on a motorcycle and fled in the direction of Ban Lae village.



An investigation was continuing.