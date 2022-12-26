Section
Body wearing navy shirt washed ashore in Songkhla
Thailand
General

Body wearing navy shirt washed ashore in Songkhla

published : 26 Dec 2022 at 11:28

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

HTMS Sukhothai during an annual military drill at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province in March this year. The corvette sank on Dec 18. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
HTMS Sukhothai during an annual military drill at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province in March this year. The corvette sank on Dec 18. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

SONGKHLA: The body of a man wearing a shirt with the words "ROYAL THAI NAVY" printed on it was found washed ashore near a village in Sathing Phra district on Monday morning.

The body was found about 3.20am by residents of Ban Don Khet, the Moo 4 village in tambon Sanam Chai, Pol Lt Col Krachang Kaewfai, an investigator at Chumpol police station, said.

The decomposing body was that of a man wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with the words "ROYAL THAI NAVY" printed on it and blue underwear, with tattoos on his right arm and back. 

He had not been identified. The body was taken to Sathing Phra Hospital.

Investigating officers from the 2nd Naval Area were due at the hospital on Monday to examine the body and report back to the navy's operations centre.

Police said the dead man's shirt was navy issue, but it was not known if he was a missing member of the crew of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai, which sank on Dec 18 in a storm off Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. 

Of the 105 sailors and marines on board, 76 were rescued alive and 18 others have been found dead. Eleven were still missing.

