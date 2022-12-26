Section
'Be cautious' green light for New Year countdowns
Thailand
General

published : 26 Dec 2022 at 12:23

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A 6-metre tall Santa Claus in front of Central Embassy shopping centre marks the festive season. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
People can decide for themselves whether they hold New Year countdown events but organisers should exercise "maximum precautions", Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

He said there was no special policy regarding activities related to the transition to the New Year this coming weekend.

"It is a matter for (government) agencies and the business sector, but they should exercise maximum precautions," Gen Prayut said. He did not explain further.

The prime minister said he would not receive any visitors for New Year greetings, but would welcome New Year cards.

Organisers have recently announced cancellations or modifications of year-end celebrations.

On Saturday the Khao San Road Business Operators Association announced it called off its New Year's Eve countdown  this year.

On Friday Pattaya Municipality cancelled its New Year fireworks.

