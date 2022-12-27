MRTA to resurface roads

City Hall has set April as the deadline for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the contractors of the Orange, Pink and Yellow lines and other stakeholders to restore road surfaces around construction sites.

The order was issued on Monday following a discussion between Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and various stakeholders, according to deputy city clerk Narong Ruangsri.

Mr Chadchart's main concern was traffic problems around the construction sites, he said.

MRTA and the contractors also have to speed up their pipe and conduit-laying processes, repair road surfaces and recheck drainage systems around the sites, according to the order.

Stakeholders must also remove construction barriers from areas no longer in use while limiting in-use areas to the smallest size possible, it added.

Stakeholders are also required to improve pavements, paint road markings and prepare traffic signs for the restored areas, it said.

Mr Narong said stakeholders must send their restoration plans to the Public Works Department by this week and complete them by April before the rainy season begins.