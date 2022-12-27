MP demands answers after fraudster's bungled escape bid

Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome has called on the Corrections Department to disclose the result of its investigation into Prasit Jeawkok's attempted escape before the New Year holiday.

Mr Rangsiman yesterday said the Criminal Court incident in which Mr Prasit, a businessman embroiled in a 1-billion-baht fraud case, attempted to flee, must have required officials to unlock his ankle irons.

The permanent secretary of the Department of Corrections said on Dec 23 that a department committee would report back within seven days.

"I hope Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and the Department of Corrections will soon announce the accomplices who aided Mr Prasit's escape bid.

"It has been four days since the incident took place and we have not seen any progress," said Mr Rangsiman.

"Hopefully, the matter will not disappear into the festive season and be forgotten after the New Year."

Former Democrat Party MP Tankhun Jitt-itsara had urged the Anti-Money Laundering Office to probe the financial activities of Mr Prasit and his "Faith Group".

Mr Tankhun yesterday told the press that he had evidence that members of the Faith Group might have been bribed Mr Prasit's accomplices.

"Police should investigate if the group is involved in Mr Prasit's prison break," he said. Mr Tankhun said he would submit the evidence to the Economic Crime Suppression Division police.

Earlier, Phaholyothin police said they had arrested Mr Prasit's girlfriend who is also believed to have been party to the escape attempt last Friday.