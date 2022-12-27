Section
Necklace snatcher trapped inside gold shop
Thailand
General

Necklace snatcher trapped inside gold shop

published : 27 Dec 2022 at 11:19

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

The thief wais as he returns the necklace and asks for mercy after being trapped inside Suwanna Hat Yai gold shop on Rat-Uthit road in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Monday. (Footage from the shop's security recording)
The thief wais as he returns the necklace and asks for mercy after being trapped inside Suwanna Hat Yai gold shop on Rat-Uthit road in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Monday. (Footage from the shop's security recording)

SONGKHLA: A convicted robber who had just been released from prison was arrested after being trapped by a shop's security door as he tried to steal a gold necklace.

The attempted robbery occurred about 1.45pm on Monday at Suwanna Hat Yai gold shop on Rat-Uthit road in Hat Yai district.

The proprietor, Piwaporn Pimolwong, said she was in the shop with two women employees. A man arrived on a motorcycle and parked it in front of the shop before walking in. But he left the engine running, arousing her suspicions.

In the shop, he asked to see one-baht weight gold necklaces, saying he would buy one. He first tried one around his neck, but it was too short. He then picked up another, put it around his neck and said he would take it.

The man then pretended to pay for the necklace by money transfer using a mobile phone.

Suddenly, he turned around and ran to the front glass door to exit the shop, but the electric safety door had been locked and he was trapped inside. Ms Piwaporn then pushed the alarm button to alert Hat Yai police.

The man walked back to return the gold necklace to Ms Piwaporn and begged her for mercy with a wai.

Police soon arrived and detained him. He was identified as Nathanon Khwanthong, 27, of Moo 4 village in tambon Samnak Taew, Sadao district.

Police said Nathanon had just been released from prison after serving time for robbery. He allegedly said he intended to steal a gold necklace to get some money for the New Year.

Police arrest the gold snatcher after he was trapped inside the gold shop.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

