10 most viewed stories of 2022

Three women being arrested on charges of enticing teenage girls into providing sex services for money was the most viewed news story of the year.

1) Mother among women caught selling young girls for sex

Three women have been arrested on charges of enticing young teenage girls into providing sex services for money, one of them the mother of one of the girls.





2) Body of actress 'Tangmo' found





Rescuers found the body of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Pibul Songkhram 1 pier in Nonthaburi on Saturday, two days after she fell from a speedboat.





3) Bangkok will be officially called Krung Thep Maha Nakhon

The Office of the Royal Society has announced the change of the official name of Thailand’s capital, from Bangkok to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon. However, the name Bangkok is still recognised.





4) Thailand Pass to end on June 1

The cancellation of Thailand Pass registration is expected on June 1, with tourists using their TM6 immigration form for vaccine declaration, says the Tourism and Sports Ministry.





5) China gives 'Fight Club' new ending where authorities win

Photo: AFP

The first rule of Fight Club in China? Don't mention the original ending. The second rule of Fight Club in China? Change it so the police win.





6) Pre-travel tests to be dropped

The government is set to allow tourists to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel as required by the Test & Go scheme.





7) An Asean country might be near a crisis





I am talking about an imaginary country which is a member of Asean. This country may or may not exist. To avoid unnecessary negative repercussions, this country shall remain nameless and be referred to as country "N" with its currency "D". This country is the star of Asean with a 5-year average GDP growth rate of 7% prior to the Covid outbreak.





8) No Covid tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1





The Test & Go process for foreign arrivals will be terminated at the end of the month and vaccinated travellers will be only advised to do self-antigen tests for Covid-19 from May 1, to stimulate tourism and the economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday.





9) Tangmo's death 'an accident'

The death of TV actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong appears to be an accident based on the evidence, according to national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk.





10) Test & Go quarantine-free entry to resume Feb 1





Thailand will resume the 'Test & Go' quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals from Feb 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday, in response to slowing coronavirus infections.