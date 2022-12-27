Two more dead sailors from HTMS Sukhothai found

The navy sends 53 divers to search for missing sailors and survey the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, as two more bodies are found and retrieved from the sea. (Photo supplied/Wassana Nanuam)

Two more bodies of missing sailors from the capsized HTMS Sukhothai have been found and retrieved, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said on Tuesday.

The first was spotted on Monday by a fishing boat near Chumphon’s Koh Sak and was retrieved by Patrol Craft No. 611.

The body was confirmed as a member of the missing HTMS Sukhothai’s crew by V/Adm Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command. The body will be sent for an autopsy.

The second body was found and retrieved by Patrol Craft No. 619 at 10.43am on Tuesday.

There was evidence verifying the person's status as a navy crew.

The force will reveal their identities after the autopsy results are released, said V/Adm Pichai.

Of the 105 crew aboard the HTMS Sukhothai, 76 have been rescued and 21 found dead as of Tuesday, he said.

Eighteen of the latter have been formally identified. Eight crew remain missing.

The corvette HTMS Sukhothai, which sank during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy).

The vessel, with 105 people on board, capsized about 20 nautical miles from the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on the night of Dec 18, as it was patrolling in rough seas off Bang Saphan.

Navy chief, Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, on Monday ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the navy to keep searching until all the missing crew are found, Defence Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep said on Monday.