City airport girds for NY travellers

An airport employee guides travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport last month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The number of outbound and inbound travellers passing through Suvarnabhumi airport is expected to surge to an average of 145,000 per day during the New Year period.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi airport, on Tuesday said the daily number would bring the total number of travellers coming through the airport to 1.01 million during Dec 29–Jan 4.

Of this figure, 771,244 will be international visitors, and 248,437 will be domestic travellers, he said.

A total of 5,443 flights -- including 3,600 international flights -- will be operating at the airport during the period, or an average of 778 flights a day.

Fifteen airlines have asked the airport to allow 79 extra flights over the New Year long weekend. Of them, 24 were sought by Bangkok Airways, 14 from Jin Air and eight from T'way Air, among others.

The airport has deployed more officers at both arrival and departure security checkpoints to cope with the increased number of air travellers. This would help shorten lines, said Mr Kittipong, adding that an interpreter service will also be available.

The airport has also checked its baggage loader functions while also instructing ground staff of Thai Airways International (THAI) and Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co Ltd to be prepared for the busy period, he said.

The airport has also coordinated with public transport providers and arranged to have extra vehicles on standby for airport users, which will help alleviate congestion at the airport, Mr Kittipong said.

As a New Year's gift to the public, the airport will waive fees for long-term car parking in Zone C from 12.01am on Dec 29 until midnight on Jan 3, with a free shuttle bus service from the parking lot to the passenger terminal being provided.