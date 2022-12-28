PM2.5 expected to worsen

The level of PM2.5 fine dust pollution may intensify beyond what is considered safe in some parts of the country early next year due to the lower temperatures, says the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

As Thailand enters the cool season when a high-pressure trough from China spreads over the upper parts of the nation, hazardous ultra-fine dust particles are expected to worsen in certain areas.

In the coming months, PM2.5 could exceed the maximum safe level of 50 µg/m³.

As the country stages an economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, this is also driving up the level of haze, says PCD director-general Pinsak Suraswadi, who also manages the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM).

He said that as people return to their offices and factories instead of working from home, the increasing volume of traffic is contributing to more air pollution.

At the same time, farmers are motivated to expand their farming areas due to a rise in demand for crops. This is seeing more slash-and-burn practices on forest land, which ramps up the number of pollution hotspots nationwide. Mr Pinsak said the PCD would put in place a plan to tackle fine dust pollution next year.

Among its measures, the plan calls for warnings to be issued in heavily affected areas at least seven days in advance. Other measures include forest hotspots being prevented or contained by a Fire Danger Rating System currently under development.