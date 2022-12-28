Section
Elderly woman killed by hit-and-run SUV
Thailand
General

published : 28 Dec 2022 at 10:34

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The Phimai-Talat Khae road in tambon Nai Muang, Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, where an elderly woman was killed by a hit-and-run SUV driver on Tuesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An 82-year-old woman was killed when hit by a sport utility vehicle while walking on the roadside in Phimai district on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred about 8pm on the road in front of Phimai Hospital in tambon Nai Muang, Pol Lt Col Panya Patangsewa said.

Eyewitnesses told police that Thongmee Phetto, 82, a local villager, was walking beside the Phimai-Talat Khae road, opposite Phimai Hospital, when she was hit by a black Toyota Fortuner.

She fell, and her head hit the ground. She suffered a serious head wound and a broken leg and arm. The vehicle sped away without stopping.

Thongmee was rushed to Phimai Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police were examining surveillance camera recordings along the road, tracking down the hit-and-run driver. 

