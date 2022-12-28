Man arrested for making, selling guns online

A modified BB gun and gun-making tools seized by police from a house in Chon Buri's Sattahip district on Tuesday night. A 31-year-old man was arrested for illegally making and selling guns online. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Police on Tuesday night raided a house in Sattahip district and arrested a man on charges of illegally making guns and selling them online.

The 11pm raid on house No 88/10 at Moo 6 village in tambon Sattahip and the arrest of Yossakorn "Duke" Arthan, 31, followed a sting operation with a police officer posing as a buyer.



Police found in Mr Yossakorn's possession and impounded as evidence one .38 revolver, one .38 semi-automatic pistol, a BB gun which had not been modified, 60 rounds of .38 ammunition, a gun barrel and tools.

During police questioning, Mr Yossakorn allegedly said he learned about making and modifying guns from Youtube. He bought BB guns for 7,000-8,000 baht each and gun barrels through a Lazada app. The BB guns and the barrels were then modified and assembled for use as firearms that could use live ammunition.

Mr Yossakorn said he asked a close associate to sell the home-made guns on Facebook. The first gun he made sold for 15,900 baht and the second for 14,900 baht. He paid the man 1,900 baht after the first gun sold and 400 baht for the second.

He was about to sell another gun to a buyer for 15,000 baht when he was arrested. The buyer was an undercover policeman.

Mr Yossakorn was charged with having in possession and making weapons without permission, with intent to sell.

Police were looking for the man who collaborated with Mr Yossakorn in selling the firearms.