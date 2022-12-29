Section
No room for police, army graft: Prawit
Thailand
General

No room for police, army graft: Prawit

published : 29 Dec 2022 at 08:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

No graft will be tolerated among military and police personnel, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Gen Prawit made the remark to armed forces leaders and the national police chief, who called on him to convey their New Year's wishes and sought blessings at his forest preservation foundation in Bangkok on Wednesday.

This year's meeting was low-key, with politicians and senior government officials arriving in small groups to see the deputy premier and give him their New Year's greetings. Armed forces' leaders had a meal with Gen Prawit, who leads the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and has agreed to nominate him as its prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

Speaking to his well-wishers, Gen Prawit said the military and police live on taxpayers' money and must do their jobs honestly. "There must be no room for under-the-table money."

He added the military and police are the core instruments for maintaining the country and leading it towards progress.

