Nan has nation's biggest drinking issue: survey
Thailand
General

published : 29 Dec 2022 at 04:20

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

People march in an alcohol-free campaign in Bangkok. (File photo)
More alcohol was consumed in the northern province of Nan last year than in any other province, according to a survey aired at a seminar organised by the Centre for Addiction Studies.

Dr Athip Tanaree from Srithanya Hospital revealed the results of the provincial alcohol consumption survey during a Bangkok seminar that observed behaviour related to alcohol consumption among 84,000 people nationwide in 2021.

The heaviest alcohol consumption was reported in Nan, followed by Chiang Rai, Phrae, Mukdahan and Phayao, whereas Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Phangnga and Sing Buri had the lowest alcohol consumption, Dr Athip said.

Lampang, which had the highest alcohol consumption in 2017, dropped in ranking to 22nd, while Chanthaburi dropped from 4th to 18th and Sukhothai from 5th to 17th, he said.

Heavy alcohol consumption among adult drinkers was reported in the north and northeast, while teenage drinkers were mostly found in central regions.

One of the findings of the survey showed that 28% of drinkers were teenagers aged 15 and over. The legal drinking age in Thailand is 20.

Among those surveyed, 43.8% said they frequently drank at least weekly, while 35.9% said they drank heavily.

Meanwhile, Prommin Kantiya, director of the Accident Prevention Network (APN), said each festival, including the New Year celebrations, has a tendency to lead to an increase in road accidents.

APN, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and related networks have joined in a campaign to raise awareness among motorists about the dangers of drunk driving.

"We need to create understanding among people that even just drinking a small amount of alcohol leads to the increased possibility of being involved in a road accident," Mr Prommin said.

A seven-day monitoring campaign during the last New Year period, Dec 29–Jan 4, found there were 2,707 road accidents that left 333 people dead and 2,672 injured. Among the accidents' contributing factors, 35.12% involved speeding, and 29.51% were blamed on drunk driving. Reckless driving was blamed for 17.84% of the accidents.

Motorcycles were involved in 85.80% of accidents, while pickup trucks were involved in 6.20% and cars in 3.55%.

