108 victims of Poipet casino inferno include dead Thai

Thai officials inspect the fire-gutted Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Poipet, Cambodia, on Thursday. Of 108 victims, 34 injured Thais were sent to Sa Kaeo and one of them was pronounced dead from injuries received in a fall from a high place. (Photo supplied)

There were 108 victims of the Poipet casino fire in Cambodia and 34 were sent for treatment in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province and one of them died, according to the public health minister.

Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and public health minister, said the figures were reported at 12.30pm on Thursday. All 34 victims who were transported to Sa Kaeo were Thai.

Seventeen of the 34 were red-coded and eight had to be referred to hospitals in other provinces.

“Most of them suffered burns, smoke inhalation and broken bones… The dead case fell from a high place,” Mr Anutin said. He expressed his condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

He had ordered health officials to give their best service, including identification, to all victims, Thai and foreign.

Earlier reports from Cambodia said at least 10 people in total were killed by the blaze with scores more injured.

The fire at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Poipet town of Cambodia started about 11.30pm on Wednesday. The 17-storey complex had casinos on its first three floors and about 100 hotel rooms. Mr Anutin said there were many Thais working there.

The casino complex is owned by 86-year-old fugitive Thai politician Vatana Asavahame. He is a former cabinet minister and fled the country in 2008 before being convicted in connection with the Klong Dan wastewater treatment scandal, one of the biggest corruption cases in the country’s history.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, said Thais had been trapped in the building by the fire, which was now under control.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered state agencies to accelerate provision of assistance for Thai victims. A centre was set up to coordinate the process. Some Thais were still missing, Mr Anucha said.

Maj Gen Sarawoot Chaiyasit, commander of the Burapha Task Force, said the fire raged through the building for more than five hours. He was among Thai officials who went to the scene to help.