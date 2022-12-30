At least 10 Thai bodies returned from Poipet

Relatives of a victim of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino fire in Poipet mourn at a temple in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Friday. (AFP photo)

The bodies of at least 10 Thais who died in the casino inferno in Poipet in Cambodia have been returned to the border town of Aranyaprathet as authorities try to tackle congestion at another checkpoint to keep trade flowing between the two countries.

Thawatthachai Boonsaeng, an Aranyaprathet district official at the coordination centre set up to help Thais affected by the fire at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino, said the bodies had been transported to Aranyaprathet, according to Jor Sor 100 traffic radio.

Cambodian authorities permitted Thailand to repatriate the bodies after they had been identified on Thursday, Channel 7 TV reported. It said they were moved from Trat temple in Poipet town in Banteay Meanchey province to Wat Pratuchai Arankhet and the Sawant Thiang Thammasathan Foundation, both in Aranyaprathet, where their families could make arrangements for religious ceremonies.

Thai and Cambodian authorities expect more bodies to be found at the gutted casino-hotel complex, where 27 people have been confirmed dead since the blaze broke out late Wednesday night. About 20 more bodies are believed to be still trapped in the ruins.

The Thai embassy in Phnom Penh said on Friday that it was issuing documents for 50 Thai nationals affected by the fire to return to Thailand.

As the death toll rose, grieving families struggled to comprehend their loss — among them Keerati Keawwat, whose 23-year-old son was in the building.

“He got stuck inside and could not get out,” the 55-year-old told AFP from the information centre.

“I can’t eat, and only slept for one hour,” she said. “I’m too overwhelmed.”

A 42-year-old casino worker who gave only his nickname “Neung” said he was sleeping in the complex and managed to make it out — but his father was not so lucky.

He said his father, who was gambling in the casino on Wednesday night, managed to help two women reach safety.

“But in helping them, he used a lot of energy and was choked by the smoke,” he said, describing how his dad was then trapped in a room with others but was able to call until roughly 3am.

“I then lost connection with my dad, and lost hope,” he said. “Now, I only want to have his body.”

Border gridlock

Cambodia continued to close the Poipet checkpoint to ensure rescuers and authorities could search unimpeded for more victims, amid fears that the impact of heavy vehicle movement would pose more risks to the structure of the complex that was severely damaged by the blaze.

The casino, owned by fugitive Thai politician Vatana Asavahame, is located just 200 metres from the border.

Cambodia instructed all trucks to use the Stung Bot checkpoint, opposite Ban Nong Ian in Aranyaprathet, as the only border crossing. Trucks travelling between the two countries have now started to back up at the Stung Bot-Nong Ian checkpoint, located south of the Klong Luk-Poipet border pass, which is the main gateway for land transport between Thailand and Cambodia.

Sa Kaeo governor Prinya Photisat held talks with Cambodian immigration authorities about attempts to speed up the immigration process, according to the public relations office in Sa Kaeo.

The checkpoint between Aranyaprathet and Poipet would remain closed for public transport until further notice, he added.