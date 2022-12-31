Chiang Mai villagers get helping hand from CIB volunteer campaign

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) led by its commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, fourth left, poses for a group photo with residents of Huay Bong village and students at Baan Phee Pan Nua School in Chiang Mai's Omkoi district. Wassayos Ngamkham

CHIANG MAI: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has launched a volunteer project to help improve the quality of life of students in Omkoi district.

CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB Housewives Association, and Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthithavorn handed out jackets, clothing and commodities to students and residents from seven villages in Omkoi district's tambon Na Kiang recently, in their capacity as leaders of the "Let's Fight Winter with CIB Volunteers" campaign.

Medical volunteers from Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Medicine also provided a basic check-up unit, an eye examination unit, and medicine to residents of Huay Bong village, where the campaign was held.

Due to the rough roads, it took residents in Huay Bong village at least four hours to reach Omkoi town, some 70 kilometres away, using four-wheel-drive cars, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Their villages have lacked clean water and electricity for at least 40 years, the CIB commissioner said.

The campaign was also held at Baan Phee Pan Nua School, which has 132 students, in the village. A chicken coop and vegetable plot were installed to help students prepare for the future.

The campaign also installed 100 solar-cell engineered lighting poles and an electric generator at the school, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

The school, catering to primary and elementary students, also provides boarding for those who live far away.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the CIB launched the volunteer mission to maximise students' learning opportunities and residents' access to knowledge.

A teacher at the school said access to electricity would give residents opportunities to learn a massive boost. People can donate clothing and commodities through the provincial office, said Mr Nirat.