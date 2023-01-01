Prawit and PM still 'brothers' after UTN move

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who also leads the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, on Saturday dismissed talk of any conflict with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over the latter moving to the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party.

"I've never had a fallout with anyone," he said.

"Gen Prayut is not a rival," Gen Prawit said, adding that the coming election is another matter entirely.

Gen Prawit also said the cabinet remains unified.

"We remain steadfast brothers," he said of himself, Gen Prayut and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, who all served together in the army.

This was the first time Gen Prawit had commented on his ties with Gen Prayut after the prime minister announced his decision to join the UTN.

Meanwhile, chiefs of both Houses have agreed the House of Representatives could be dissolved before MPs' four-year term ends on March 23.

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said on Saturday the dissolution could take place either during or after the current ordinary session but before the MPs' tenure expires. The current parliament session lasts until Feb 28.

In other words, the House could be disbanded a week before the end of the MPs' term, according to Mr Chuan. If that is the case, parliament will have held full eight ordinary sessions since it was convened for the first time after the general election in March 2019. However, the House will not have completed its four-year term, he added.

Mr Chuan declined to speculate on political developments after the New Year, saying the situation remains fluid. How events unfold depends on parties' preparedness to contest the election scheduled for May 7.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichit­cholchai agreed a House dissolution could come shortly before the MPs' term ends, and said he was fairly happy with lawmakers' work in passing legislation. Senators, appointed by the now-defunct coup-maker the National Council for Peace and Order, were free to vote on bills that came before them, without pressure to serve the interests of the government, he said.