Minor arson attacks, gunfire in Pattani on New Year's Eve

Car tyres were set ablaze on Highway 418 in Pattani's Nong Chik district on Saturday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Bullets were fired at an army base and four small fires were set in four districts of this southern border province late on Saturday night, police said, in an apparent attempt to disrupt the New Year's Eve holiday.

The following five incidents occurred almost simultaneously at about 11.30pm:



• Bullets were fired at an army operations base at Po Phumae, the Moo 2 village in tambon Talo, Yaring district. No casualties were reported.



• Car tyres were set alight on Highway 418 at Ban Thung Pho, the Moo 5 village in tambon Lipa Sango, Nong Chik district. The words "Patani Merdeka", meaning "free Pattani", were spray-painted on the highway.



• Car tyres were also set on fire on Highway 4061 at Ban Thakham, the Moo 1 village in tambon Thakham of Panare district.



• A police checkpoint was set on fire at Ban La-nga, the Moo 2 village in tambon La-nga, Mayo district.



• Car tyres were set ablaze on Highway 42 (Narathiwat-Pattani) at Ban Palat, the Moo 5 village in tambon La-nga.



It was believed the incidents were the work of southern insurgents, and were intended to disrupt the festive atmosphere on New Year's Eve.