Hat Yai-Padang Besar train services resume

Few passengers waited at the Hat Yai railway junction in Songkhla on Sunday morning, when train services between Hat Yai and Padang Besar resumed. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Train service resumed between Hat Yai and Padang Besar, the border town in Sadao district of Songkhla, on Sunday, New Year's Day. Service between the two southern towns was suspended after two bomb explosions on Dec 3 and 6.

On Dec 3, a bomb exploded on the rail tracks in tambon Tha Pho, Sadao district. The damage caused freight train No 707 (Hat Yai-Padang Besar) to derail. Eleven of the 20 cars went off the tracks, which were also badly damaged. The four train staff — two drivers, one technician and another staffer — were unhurt.



Another bomb went off at the same spot on Dec 6 while the rail tracks were being repaired, killing three railway staff and wounding four others.



The two incidents forced the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to suspend train services on the route.



With repairs complete, the SRT resumed service of four trains on the Hat Yai-Padang Besar route on Sunday.



The two morning trains are No 947 which departs Hat Yai at 7.30am and No 948 which leaves Padang Besar at 8.55am. The two afternoon trains are No 949 which departs from Hat Yai at 2pm and No 950 which leaves Padang Besar at 3.40pm.



However, there were few passengers on the first Hat Yai-Padang Besar train on Sunday as most people are still on the long New Year holiday.



The Hat Yai-Padang Besar rail route will be under maximum security for three months from the resumption, with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams deployed to make sure the rail tracks are safe.