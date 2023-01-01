Search continues for 5 seamen from sunken navy ship HTMS Sukhothai

A rubber boat with navy soldiers on board searches around an island off Chumphon province for the missing crew members from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai. (Photo supplied)

The Royal Thai Navy is continuing with the search by air and sea for the five crew members of the sunken warship HTMS Sukhothai still missing at sea, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said on Sunday.

Since the strong wind and high waves made it difficult for small boats to be deployed, the search on Sunday involved only aircraft and big boats.



By sea, special operation teams of navy SEALs - with a speed boat and four rubber boats - were scouring Chumphon's Klaeb, Yung, Noo, Maew and Kula islands.



Units of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 1 were searching coastal areas and islands from the seaport in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, down to Lang Suan district of Chumphon.



HTMS Sukhothai with 105 crew on board sank in a storm off Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Dec 18.



As of 11am on Sunday, 76 of the crew on board had been rescued and 24 found dead. Of those killed, 23 had been identified and one was still in the identification process.



Five crew members were still missing as no more bodies had been recovered since Thursday.