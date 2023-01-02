Army border patrols seized 232m meth pills over 12 months

An army patrol with bags of methamphetamine dropped by smugglers fleeing a gunfight in Fang district of Chiang Mai, on the border with Myanmar, last month. (Photo: army)

The army's seven border defence forces seized more than 232 million methamphetamine pills in fiscal 2022, which was 25% more than the previous year, deputy army spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said on Monday.

Maj Gen Sirichan said the border defence forces worked in cooperation with police and provincial administrative officials. They conducted patrols to prevent smuggling into Thailand of contraband goods and drugs, which were harmful to society.

She said that in fiscal 2022 (Oct 1, 2021-Sept 31, 2022), the combined forces seized 232,680,990 meth pills, 199,807 ecstasy pills, 3,588 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, 515kg of ketamine and 61.45kg of heroin.

The amount of meth pills seized in 2022, in particular, was 1.25 times the quantity intercepted in fiscal 2021, Maj Gen Sirichan said.