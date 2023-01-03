Light traffic on Bangkok-bound Mitrapap highway

Traffic was heavy on Highway 304 (Nakhon Ratchasima - Kabin Buri) on Monday night. (Photo: Highways Department)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Traffic on the Mitrapap highway was light on Tuesday morning as people had begun returning to the capital on Monday after celebrating the New Year in northeastern provinces, the 2nd Highway District reported on its Facebook page.

At 8am, traffic was light and running at 80 kilometres per hour from the interchange at kilometre marker 142.

Light traffic was also reported at the Si Khiu intersection at kilometre 102 + 400 in Si Khiu district and at kilometre 75 + 100 near the military dog training centre in Pak Chong district - with vehicles there also moving at up to 80kph.

Traffic was congested at the U-turn bridge at kilometre 38 in tambon Klang Dong, Pak Chong district. The speed there was reduced to about 20kph, the highway conditions report said.

However, the story was different on Highway 304 (Nakhon Ratchasima - Kabin Buri), with traffic heavily congested on Tuesday morning. Vehicles heading for Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, were down to 10-20 kph. Traffic was also heavy in the tunnel through the World Heritage forest and the bypass from Highway 304 through Khao Yai National Park to Pak Chong district.

On Monday night, traffic on the M6 motorway and Mitrapap highway was heavy, moving at only 10-20kph. Traffic gridlocks were reported at all intersections, particulary at Talat Khae in Non Sung district.

The situation was even worse on Monday on Highway 304, particularly between kilometres 191-195 and 207-233.

Provinces in the lower Northeast reported a steady stream of vehicles returning to Bangkok as early as Sunday.