Bang Sue logo redesign 'transparent'

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Thursday defended the State Railway of Thailand's 33-million-baht nameplate and logo redesign for Bang Sue Grand Station.

The project has drawn widespread criticism over its costs amid claims that questionable methods were used in hiring the contractor -- Unique Engineering and Construction Plc (Uniq).

Mr Saksayam told the House of Representatives that the procurement process was transparent.

He said due to public concerns about possible irregularities, a committee has been set up to look into the process.

Mr Saksayam was responding to Jirat Thongsuwan, an MP from the opposition Move Forward Party, who demanded an explanation for claims the cost of the project is overly high.

The SRT signed the contract with Uniq for the redesign project, which includes the installation of two SRT logos as well as 48 three-metre-tall Thai letters and 62 English letters.

The redesign follows His Majesty the King renaming the Grand Station "Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal" in September.

Mr Saksayam explained the breakdown of costs -- six million baht for dismantling work; 24 million baht for replacing glass panels across 85 square metres and a metal structure covering 188sqm; 900,000 baht for design; and 1.6 million baht for installation.

He said the 10-member committee, headed by deputy transport permanent secretary Sorapong Paitoonpong, will wrap up its probe within 15 days.

Activist Srisuwan Janya on Thursday petitioned the State Audit Office, asking it to look into the SRT's spending and procurement method, which he said prevented competition and could have contributed to the project's high costs.

Citing urgency, the SRT said it used a "specific" method of bidding for the project. The SRT also set up a committee to draft the scope of the work and set the project's median price.

Mr Srisuwan asked the state auditor to determine if the use of this method was in violation of the law governing procurement by state agencies and was intended to benefit any company in particular.

According to the activist, the contractor that won the redesign contract had undertaken at least eight SRT projects worth more than 52.5 million baht.

He argued the "urgency" claim was not reasonable because the project did not involve national security, while adding it could cause financial problems for the SRT.

A source in the State Audit Office said the agency has initiated an inquiry into the project, looking at its cost-effectiveness and transparency.