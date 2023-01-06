Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid strains from West more serious than from China, says virologist
Thailand
General

Covid strains from West more serious than from China, says virologist

Dr Yong says about 70% of Thais have been infected with Covid

published : 6 Jan 2023 at 12:10

writer: Online Reporters

The giant guardian image continues to wear a mockup face mask at Suvarnabhumi airport in December to encourage travelers to protect themselves from Covid-19. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The giant guardian image continues to wear a mockup face mask at Suvarnabhumi airport in December to encourage travelers to protect themselves from Covid-19. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

New coronavirus strains from visitors arriving from western countries could pose a higher health threat than older strains from tourists arriving from China, according to virologist Yong Poovorawan.

Amid concerns over rising infections with China easing restrictions on travel, Dr Yong wrote on his Facebook account on Friday that China's recent outbreak is predominantly led by the Omicron subvariant of Covid-19, BA.5, which had already spread in Thailand. 

"We should be more concerned about the strains that have not spread in Thailand, especially the BQ variant from western countries which is more alarming," wrote Dr Yong, chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine. "We do not check and cannot force (them) to wear face masks."

According to Dr Yong, 70% of Thai people have been infected with Covid-19, and 96% of the population already have antibodies for Covid-19.

Covid-19 outbreaks were declining in Thailand due to seasonal transition. Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses would not be common in the summer and would seasonally spread again in June, he wrote.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Thursday that all visitors to Thailand must show proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccinations.

Visitors who will be travelling onward from Thailand to a country that requires a negative RT-PCR test result must also provide proof of insurance, he said.

“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar. So, Covid-19 should not be an issue of discriminating against any country,” Mr Anutin said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (27)
MOST RECENT
Auto

BMW touts colour-changing technology

 LAS VEGAS: BMW has unveiled the prototype of a car that can change colour and showcases digital features like projecting driving data across the inside of the windshield.

17:13
World

Ceasefire 'begins'

A brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Putin but dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture was due to have taken effect on Friday in what would be the first full pause since Moscow's invasion last year.

17:08
Thailand

First case of XAY.2 Covid variant confirmed

The country has seen its first confirmed case of the XAY.2 variant of Covid-19 but people close to the patient were not infected, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

15:11