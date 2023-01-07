Arms open for Chinese return

็Hua Hin beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. (File photo)

Key tourism provinces are bracing for the return of tourists from China after the country reopens its borders on Sunday.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya of Chon Buri are popular among Chinese travellers. About 300,000 Chinese arrivals are forecast for the first quarter of the year, including January with a reduced total of only 60,000 due to limited seat capacity.

Suladda Sarutilavan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Chiang Mai Office, said the Chinese market plays a major role in driving the tourism sector in the province. Before the pandemic, it had welcomed 1 million Chinese travellers each year.

She said business operators are well-prepared for high demand after three years when most of the world was forced to abandon holiday plans and stay at home.

However, she said the number of arrivals is likely to increase gradually and the first groups to arrive are expected to be business people or those who planned in advance.

Chiang Mai is expecting to welcome between 8-9 million visitors this year and rake in 80 billion baht, or about 80% of what it made in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Sanphet Supbowornsathian, president of the Thai Hotels Association's Eastern Chapter, said China's reopening is good news for tourism operators who expect to see the arrival of "free independent travellers" first.

Citing information from travel agencies, he said tour groups are likely to arrive in March, but it also depends on China's reopening policy and related regulations.

However, Mr Sanphet said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced hotel operators to diversify their market and due to several factors, including economic challenges, the tourism sector will not make a full recovery this year.

Channarong Buristrakul, president of the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, said this northeastern province expects to welcome the return of Chinese students and their parents, with those stays likely to generate more than 600 million baht for the local economy.

"About 2,000 Chinese students plan to enrol here. Moreover, Chinese visitors are drawn to health and beauty products and specialised medical services," he said.

Mr Channarong said he is not worried about an increase in Covid-19 infections due to international arrivals as the Thai public health system is fully equipped and most people have received two doses of vaccine.

Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Friday that City Hall will encourage public transport workers to get booster shots now that tourists have started returning.

She said all 50 district offices have been instructed to gather information about tourists and their activities for use in monitoring the Covid-19 situation.

City Hall has also asked the Public Health Ministry to work out guidelines to accommodate travellers who require negative RT-PCR results before flying home as well as plan for the eventuality that any test positive, she said,

Meanwhile, Kanchana Patarachoke, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, gave assurances that based on the estimated number of Chinese travellers, the ministry can handle visa applications.