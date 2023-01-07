Police stop nearly 90 cattle being smuggled from Myanmar

A police officer poses in front of a makeshift pen with about 90 cattle that were smuggled into Thap Sakae district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday. (Screenshot)

Border Patrol Police operating in Prachuap Khiri Khan province seized nearly 90 cattle being smuggled into Thailand from Myanmar on Saturday.

An operation in Huai Yang subdistrict of Thap Sakae district intercepted the smuggling of 86 head of cattle into the country, said Pol Lt Col Tawee Panoi, commander of the 146th Border Patrol Police.

Authorities were acting in response to intelligence reports that the animals were being moved over the Thai-Myanmar border for delivery to buyers in the southern region, he said.

Surveillance cameras placed at a natural crossing alerted authorities to three men of unknown nationality herding the cattle into a makeshift pen. When approached, the three fled into the wilderness and have remained at large.

Police round up cattle into a makeshift pen in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday. The animals had been illegally moved across the border from Myanmar. (Video: ฅนป่า หิมพานต์)

The Border Patrol Police counted 84 bulls and two cows in the pen, identifying them as originating from Myanmar. The animals were malnourished and in poor condition. They have been taken to a local animal quarantine station for care and containment.

If caught, the three individuals will face charges of illegal transport of bovine animals into the Kingdom without customs clearance and violation of the Animal Epidemics Act (2015).