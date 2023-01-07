Suspect surrenders for fatal shooting of retired British engineer

Apicha Boonsawat, centre, is escorted to Huai Yai police station in Chon Buri on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old British man on Thursday night. (Photo: AEC News Pattaya Facebook)

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to police for shooting dead a retired British engineer in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, saying he acted in a fit of anger over the victim’s allegedly honking the motorcycle’s horn at him and hit his car.

Apicha Boonsawat contacted police for his surrender around 9am on Saturday before a team of police took him to Huai Yai police station for detention and questioning. He handed down a 9mm Glock handgun to the officers.

The 32-year-old suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for murder and violation of the Firearms Act, said police.

Neil Lewis Roger, 70, was found dead beside his scooter with four bullet wounds on his back at Soi Khao Makok in Bang Lamung at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Thitipan Kammalas, 38, who was close to the victim and took care of him at his house in Bang Lamung, said Roger just returned from England on Wednesday.

Ms Thitipan said he went out to party with a British friend in Pattaya Klang on Thursday evening. At night, she received a phone call that he was fatally shot. She insisted Roger had no conflict with anyone.

She told the media that his elder sister in England was shocked and saddened after learning about his death. His sister had told her to hold a cremation ceremony for him in Thailand.

During questioning, Mr Apicha admitted to having shot the British man and claimed he got angry after the victim allegedly honked his horn at him and hit his car. This drew his anger and he fired shots at the man. He apologised to society and the man’s family and wanted to take responsibility for his action.

Police opposed his bail and would take him to the court on Monday to seek his detention.

According to media reports, the gunman was a shooting athlete and had won several prizes.