Tourist map expands to Doi Kloselo

Higher things: Officials pose for a photo on Doi Kloselo in Mae Hong Son's Sop Moei district to promote the mountain as a tourist attraction.

Doi Kloselo in Mae Hong Son's Sop Moei district will be developed into a tourist attraction in what is seen as a move from locals to oppose the planned construction of a hydropower dam in the Salween River, locals say.

The Salween River, known as Thanlwin in Myanmar, is one of Asia's last largely free-flowing rivers, running from China, through to Myanmar and Thailand.

It is also the site of a planned cascade of six massive dams, including the Mong Ton Dam in Shan State and Hat Gyi Dam in Karen State. Most of electricity will be sold to Thailand. But the plan has been opposed by locals in an attempt to conserve nature and the river.

Local communities want tourists to travel and see the surrounding nature of the area, leading to the eco-friendly tourist destination of Doi Kloselo. Due to anxiety caused by the clashes between the Myanmar army and a minority group, people have been discouraged from travelling near the river.

A must-see place

Pongpipat Meebenjamas, chairman of Mae Sam Lab Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO), told the Bangkok Post on the way to Doi Kloselo that despite the difficult travelling, it is worth visiting the place.

''Visitors can travel by car which may take about an hour on the road spanning 22 kilometres,'' he said.

Mr Pongpipat, however, said he personally recommended travelling by boat as visitors will be able to learn about the surrounding nature and culture.

Visitors can depart from Mae Sam Lab TAO pier in Sop Moei district -- opposite Myanmar where the riverside has been seized by Kawthoolei Karen State -- to travel along the river for around an hour to Ban Sop Moei village.

Afterwards, visitors can take a local transport service heading to a destination called "Mon Diao Dai" where people can see the fog blanketing both sides of the river in the morning.

"I hope that people will be able to see the surrounding scenery on Doi Kloselo and erase all their memories and anxieties about conflicts in Myanmar," said Mr Pongpipat. "I want everyone to notice the perspective of tourism in the area."

In the past, the port in the tambon would mainly allow the transport of wood to stores in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son to Chiang Mai. Afterwards, the port played a key role in transporting goods to Myanmar through border trade.

As the conflict between the Myanmar government and minority groups has calmed down, border trade has been restored. So, locals also urged for the return of tourists to spur growth at the economic border.

Mr Pongpipat urged the government to create infrastructure to promote tourism in Ban Mae Sam Lab village and coordinating channels with the TAO.

Doi Kloselo has been approved by the Mae Hong Son provincial hall to be promoted as an eco-friendly tourism spot with sustainable development goals (SDGs), with the participation of local communities -- mainly the Pakakayor Karen people.

The campaign will create jobs and incomes for locals, while the area will also pass on knowledge and raise awareness around forest conservation, he said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Highland Research and Development Institute for sustainable development, he said.

Calls for the river's protection

Meanwhile, Pianporn Deetes, regional campaign director of International Rivers, said the Salween River flows independently from headwaters on the Himalayas to the Andaman Sea and that its ecosystem deserves to be protected by communities on both sides.

A hydroelectric dam reservoir was planned for the river in Myanmar and its upper Thai-Myanmar border and many areas including Sop Moei district in Mae Hong Son.

Nevertheless, local communities have opposed the building of the Hat Gyi dam in Karen State for two decades to maintain nature and the river, which will now become a new tourism destination among Thais.

As of now, a project is underway to divert water from the Yuam River to shore up the Bhumibol Dam in Tak, with the Royal Irrigation Department seeking a joint venture with state enterprises in China that may lead to phase-two construction of the dam in the river.

"The House committee on the land has proposed the premier defer the project as it lacks information and local participation," said Ms Pianporn.

Ms Pianporn said mountainous areas near the river are home to at least 13 ethnic groupssuch as Thai Yai, Lawa, Kayah, Arakan, Pa'O, Palong, Padong, Akah and Lishu.

These ethnic groups tend to stay together as a community in the valleys and historical sites in Southeast Asia including the Salween River that has a well-known historical site: a spirit cave, located on the eastern side of the river basin.

More tourist sites to be seen

Prof Rasmi Shoocongdej, a lecturer from the Faculty of Archaeology at Silpakorn University, said Ban Tha Ta Fang village in Mae Sariang district has archaeological sites, estimated to be around 4,000 years old, on both sides, which may be the frontlines of the ancient Lanna kingdom.

After thorough exploration, traces of old temples have been spotted scattered from Muang district upwards to Pai district, which was a strategic location on both sides of the Salween River, Prof Rasmi said.

In the reign of King Rama III, the teakwood industry flourished and communities joined in what became a foreign trade with Europe.