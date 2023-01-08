Thailand begins to woo support for Phuket Expo

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew, left, discusses efforts to promote Phuket for the Specialised Expo 2027/2028 with Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary for foreign affairs, at the Foreign Ministry on Saturday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Thailand will kick off its campaign to woo support in the international community for its bid to host the "Specialised Expo 2028" next week.

Phuket is competing with four other cities in the United States, Serbia, Spain and Argentina to host the Specialised Expo 2027/2028 with the host country to be selected by 170 members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in June this year.

Kanchana Patarachoke, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said the launch of the campaign to woo support will take place on Jan 12 at the Foreign Ministry.

The "Local to Global: Phuket Expo-2028" event will be presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai. Diplomats, members of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce of Thailand (JFCCT) and the press have been invited to the launch.

Phuket Expo 2028 will be held under the theme of "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity".

The highlights will focus on the narrowing of gaps in access to public health and potential of Thailand and Phuket to turn themselves into a medical hub and health tourism destination as the economy rebounds.

Ms Kanchana's remarks followed a meeting between Phuket governor Narong Woonciew and permanent secretary for foreign affairs Sarun Charoensuwan to discuss plans to win support.

The global event has received 4.18 billion baht from the government budget and is expected to draw 5-6 million visitors during the off-peak season, aiming to contribute 49.2 billion baht to the economy.