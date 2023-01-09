Red carpet rolled out for first Chinese arrivals

Almost 300 Chinese passengers will land at Suvarnabhumi airport today, marking the first flight after China relaxes its travel rules.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul on Sunday said ministers and executive officials from the Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports ministries will put on a special welcome for the first group of Chinese tourists.

A total of 286 tourists will fly to Thailand on Xiamen Air flight MF833. A Tourist Help Centre has been set up to help them, Ms Traisuree said.

On this occasion, ministers will check services and the baggage handling function at the airport, she said.

According to Airports of Thailand (AoT), the number of tourists has increased substantially at Suvarnabhumi airport, especially tourists from tour groups, since the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Sometimes, tourists were all but ignored by tour operators and some were told to arrive at the airport more than 10 hours in advance, causing congestion around check-in counters at the passenger terminal, observers say.

Now, the airport has coordinated with the Association of Thai Travel Agents and the Thai Travel Agents Association to ensure tour operators stay in line with guidelines for using the area in the departure terminal more effectively, to help regulate the tour groups.